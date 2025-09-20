Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$6.75

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.75.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.29%.

In other B2Gold news, insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 44,102 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$235,945.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned -1,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($7,516.75). The trade was a 103.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Randall Chatwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$37,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,199 shares in the company, valued at C$214,260.67. This trade represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,117 shares of company stock worth $273,336. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

