Analysts Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target at $27.10

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $44,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,096,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,587,527.55. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $139,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $181,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

