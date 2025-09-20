Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price at $160.83

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.8250.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

BWXT opened at $174.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 102,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 59,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

