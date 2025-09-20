Analysts Set Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT at $18.39

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.3889.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CORZ stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 6.59.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

