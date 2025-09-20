Analysts Set Expectations for Transocean Q3 Earnings

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

RIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 156.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,489,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 908,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 3,039.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 930,599 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 900,958 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Transocean by 14.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,958 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 594.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221,615 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 189,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

