Analysts Set Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target at $21.13

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1250.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,396.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $333,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.00%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

