Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $128.20

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.20.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ICF International has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.84 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. ICF International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.450-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

