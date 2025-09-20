Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $64.83

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.8333.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,420. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $242,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.67, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

