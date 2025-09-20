Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Target Price at C$17.51

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.51.

Several research firms recently commented on NVA. Desjardins cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$15.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.11.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.90 per share, with a total value of C$250,200.00. 20.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.