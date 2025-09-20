Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Target Price at $10.06

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.0625.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,593,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,438 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2,262.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,215,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 559.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

