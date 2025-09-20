Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $329.21

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $279.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.79 and its 200-day moving average is $292.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

