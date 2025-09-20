Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$6.33

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

TVE stock opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0128 dividend. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.