Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $54.17

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,413,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,660.70. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,335 in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

