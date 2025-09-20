Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) PT at $4.81

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $3.30 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.13.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.65. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 17,828.03%.The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

