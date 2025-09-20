Analyzing A Clean Slate (OTCMKTS:DRWN) and APi Group (NYSE:APG)

A Clean Slate (OTCMKTS:DRWN – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for A Clean Slate and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A Clean Slate 0 0 0 0 0.00 APi Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

APi Group has a consensus target price of $36.10, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than A Clean Slate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of A Clean Slate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares A Clean Slate and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A Clean Slate N/A N/A N/A APi Group 3.35% 21.33% 7.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A Clean Slate and APi Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A Clean Slate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APi Group $7.02 billion 2.07 $250.00 million $0.32 109.34

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than A Clean Slate.

Risk & Volatility

A Clean Slate has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APi Group beats A Clean Slate on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A Clean Slate

Quantum Medical Transport, Inc., doing business as Quantum Medical Data Services, operates as a medical blockchain data services company. It is developing a medical blockchain technology for secure data storage and data transfer. The company was formerly known as A Clean Slate, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. in August 2015. Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

