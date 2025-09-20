Analyzing Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $85.96 million 2.12 $4.08 million $0.03 176.67 Barnwell Industries $18.07 million 0.64 -$5.57 million ($0.65) -1.77

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Barnwell Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evolution Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evolution Petroleum and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Evolution Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $6.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 2.04% 2.42% 1.20% Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57%

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Evolution Petroleum pays out 1,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barnwell Industries pays out -1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Barnwell Industries on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

