Analyzing Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kayne Anderson BDC and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Goldman Sachs BDC 2 0 0 0 1.00

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Goldman Sachs BDC.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Kayne Anderson BDC has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 52.99% 10.90% 5.97% Goldman Sachs BDC 36.17% 13.95% 6.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Goldman Sachs BDC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $213.11 million 4.72 $131.94 million $1.69 8.43 Goldman Sachs BDC $434.37 million 2.95 $62.87 million $1.26 8.92

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Goldman Sachs BDC. Kayne Anderson BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goldman Sachs BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Goldman Sachs BDC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

