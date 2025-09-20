Analyzing ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) & Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Winmark and ODP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 0.00 ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00

ODP has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.74%. Given ODP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ODP is more favorable than Winmark.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Winmark has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Winmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ODP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winmark and ODP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $81.29 million 22.08 $39.95 million $11.23 45.02 ODP $6.99 billion 0.09 -$3.00 million $0.66 31.55

Winmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ODP. ODP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 49.48% -98.49% 103.78% ODP 0.39% 11.22% 2.58%

Summary

Winmark beats ODP on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

