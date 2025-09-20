AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Receives $49.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of AU stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.54. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $7,262,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

