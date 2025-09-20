Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 6,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
Antalpha Platform Trading Down 0.8%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antalpha Platform
About Antalpha Platform
Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antalpha Platform
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Antalpha Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antalpha Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.