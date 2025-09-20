Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 6,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Antalpha Platform Trading Down 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Antalpha Platform during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.

