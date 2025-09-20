Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) & Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Financial Survey

Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF – Get Free Report) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Aoxin Tianli Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aoxin Tianli Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aoxin Tianli Group and Tyson Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods 1.45% 7.49% 3.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aoxin Tianli Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tyson Foods 0 12 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aoxin Tianli Group and Tyson Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tyson Foods has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Tyson Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Aoxin Tianli Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aoxin Tianli Group and Tyson Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods $53.31 billion 0.36 $800.00 million $2.20 24.36

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Aoxin Tianli Group.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Aoxin Tianli Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aoxin Tianli Group

(Get Free Report)

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aoxin Tianli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aoxin Tianli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.