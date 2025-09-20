Apella Capital LLC Acquires 70,529 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 36,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 465,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $95,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.4% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 929,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $190,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.35 and its 200-day moving average is $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

