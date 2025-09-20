Apple Inc. $AAPL is Gradient Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 929,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $190,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 66,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.42.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.