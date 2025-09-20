Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $280.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $246.30 and last traded at $245.50. 163,069,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 57,265,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.88.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

