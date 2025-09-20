Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 5,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 46,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 4.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.