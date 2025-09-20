Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.4286.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
Read Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation
Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 219.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Archer Aviation Stock Performance
ACHR opened at $9.90 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Archer Aviation
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.