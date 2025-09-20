Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.4286.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,016,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 295,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,162.71. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,964 shares of company stock worth $2,865,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 219.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHR opened at $9.90 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

