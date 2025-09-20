Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $5.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of ACRE opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -176.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

