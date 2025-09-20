Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.38. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 28.0% in the second quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.