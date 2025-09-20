Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.The firm’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.