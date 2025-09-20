Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $275.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as high as $262.90 and last traded at $251.88. Approximately 6,165,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,968,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.38.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 161,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,488,825.10. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $16,780,337.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,576,713 shares of company stock worth $239,237,016. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 437.86, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

