Atb Cap Markets Estimates High Tide FY2025 Earnings

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0%

Shares of HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. High Tide has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.10.

