Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 122,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ATER opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

