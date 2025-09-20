Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 122,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.
Aterian Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of ATER opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Aterian
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.