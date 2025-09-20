Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATMU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.