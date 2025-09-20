Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 142,393 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,026.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,393 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 154,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 25,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 60,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 12,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

