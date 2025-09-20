Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $322.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.39 and its 200 day moving average is $288.20. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,489,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,122,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,247 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after buying an additional 191,448 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.