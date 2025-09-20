AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Position Trimmed by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $3,250,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $4,132.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,034.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,798.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,898.57 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,038.00 to $4,504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,260.00 to $4,925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,399.18.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

