Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 123,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avalon GloboCare to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

