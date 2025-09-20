Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Aveanna Healthcare traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 445519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVAH. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 2.04.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
