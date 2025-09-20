Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $61.36 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

