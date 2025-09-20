AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 23,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $63.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is an increase from AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF ( NASDAQ:PPI Free Report ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.93% of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services.

