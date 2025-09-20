AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 23,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.
The stock has a market cap of $63.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is an increase from AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile
The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services.
