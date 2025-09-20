B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlanticus in a report released on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%.The firm had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATLC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Atlanticus Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $70.25 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Atlanticus by 151.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,529.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

