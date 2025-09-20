B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $7.42. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1,467,199 shares changing hands.
B. Riley Financial Stock Down 5.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The asset manager reported ($7.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
