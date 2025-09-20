B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $7.42. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1,467,199 shares changing hands.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The asset manager reported ($7.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

About B. Riley Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 144.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.