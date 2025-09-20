B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of DHC FY2025 Earnings

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.0%

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.The company had revenue of $382.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.74 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 187,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

