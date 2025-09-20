B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of TG Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.88. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $10,017,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

