B. Riley Predicts Lantheus’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.15. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,101,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after buying an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,534,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

