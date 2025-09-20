Baker Hughes FY2026 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

