Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAND. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Down 3.0%

BAND stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.66 million, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.81. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 19,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,839. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 7,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $128,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,456. The trade was a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock worth $1,139,601 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,398 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.