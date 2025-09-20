Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,218,000 after purchasing an additional 803,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after buying an additional 1,413,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,351,000 after buying an additional 188,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,970,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,250,000 after buying an additional 300,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.