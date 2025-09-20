Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 96.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Meritage Homes by 93.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,491,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 58.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,423,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 527,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 95.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,352,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,876,000 after acquiring an additional 661,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

