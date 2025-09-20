Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.83.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Shares of MDB stock opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.13.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daventry Group LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

